On this Day in History: June 7, 1913

In 1913, Hudson Stuck, an Alaskan missionary and London native, led the first successful ascent of Mt. McKinley. This mountain is the highest point on the American continent, towering at 20,320 feet.

Stuck was accompanied with three other companions including his mother, and their journey was more challenging than expected. Difficult weather and a camp fire that destroyed their food and supplies led them to persevere and keep going. The entire party set foot on McKinley's south peak, which is considered the mountain's true summit.

Stuck died on October 10, 1920, in Alaska. Over 1,000 climbers each year attempt to scale Mt. McKinley, with only half of them successfully attaining their goal.

Source: History.com

