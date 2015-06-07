UPDATE: 3 identified in head-on collision near Ellisville

One dead after head-on collision on Hwy 590 near Ellisville

One dead after head-on collision on Hwy 590 near Ellisville

One dead after head-on collision on Hwy 590 near Ellisville

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a head-on collision on Hwy 590 near Ellisville Sunday.

According to Brent Barfield with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just west of Interstate 59 and involved a passenger vehicle and a pick-up truck.

An update confirmed that only three people were involved in the crash, not four.

Edward Wade, 58, of Laurel drove a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu with Willie Wade, 62, in the passenger seat. Webber Graham, 59, was driving the pick-up truck.

Willie Wade was transported to Forrest General Hospital and is in critical condition. Edward Wade was pronounced dead at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Graham was transported to South Central and has moderate injuries.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.