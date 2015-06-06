JCJC hosts internationally known musician

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College.

Jones County Junior College's Fine Arts Department will be hosting the first, Roger Bobo's Festival of Brass Camp Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14 for interested high school, college, pre-professional and professional brass musicians (trumpet, French horn, trombone, euphonium and tuba) regardless of proficiency or performing level. The festival will include masterclasses, daily warm-up routines, chamber ensembles, mass ensembles, guest artist recitals, special classes on brass and music careers, all under the direction of legendary artist and pedagogue, Roger Bobo. The Brass Festival will culminate in a Gala Concert held on the final day of the session, Sunday, June 14, at 4 p.m. in the JCJC M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium.

“Roger Bobo will be conducting along with Dr. Richard Perry from USM, Travis Scott from Michigan, Dr. Tom Lukowicz from Wright State University, and Dr. Jonathan Helmick from Jones County Junior College. Performing groups include chamber and small ensembles comprised of the camp participants playing the latest and greatest music written for brass. This will include a solo performance by Dr. Richard Perry of “Celebration” by Soichi Konayaga,” said Dr. Helmick, JCJC Director of Bands.

Founders of the Brass Festival, Dr. Jonathan Helmick along with euphonium performer from Michigan and Helmick's colleague, Travis Scott said they wanted to find a way to reach out to more to the music community. They saw Roger Bobo recently work in a masterclass at the International Tuba and Euphonium Conference held in Bloomington, Indiana.

Helmick explained, “For those who are not aware, Roger is one of the patriarchs of brass playing and teaching. He has taught all over the world: Canada, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, the list is endless. He has appeared on the Johnny Carson Tonight Show and has been a musical hero to generations of musicians.” Helmick added, “After Bobo agreed to do the Festival of Brass, we started to get participants from all over the United States: Hawaii, Texas, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, Tennessee, Louisiana, etc. This has turned into a national event for brass players everywhere!”

Bobo has released a series of legendary solo recordings that revolutionized the “game” for tubists, along with dozens of critically acclaimed recordings with the L.A. Philharmonic and many of Hollywood's most notable soundtracks including Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi, and Close Encounters.

The Roger Bobo Brass Festival camp will provide students with the opportunity to work with Bobo in a one-on-one lesson setting, perform in chamber and large ensembles, and present a closing gala concert at the conclusion of the camp. Registration will continue through the first day of camp, June 11. There are limited dormitory housing plans available for participants in need which include a resident meal plan.

The cost of the camp is $275 for commuters and $330 for dorm residents, which includes meals. For more information click on the link: http://www.bobosfestivalofbrass.com/ or email, festivalofbrass@gmail.com or call JCJC's Band Office at: 601-477-4095.



