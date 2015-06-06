Carnes VFD holds fundraiser for new equipment

The Carnes Volunteer Fire Department held a fundraiser Saturday to raise money for new equipment.The family-friendly event featured music, activities and food.To help with their fundraising efforts, the fire chief was placed in a mock jail cell and needed $1500 to bond out.Ashley Ling with the fire department said it's great to see the community come out and support those who protect and serve in the community."We've invited out community to come out and help us raise money for stuff we need in our station. It's strictly all volunteers, so our community has come out today and has supported us tremendously. We couldn't have asked for a better turn out," Ling said.

Ling said the department is always looking for volunteers.

