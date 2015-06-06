RECIPE: Summer Cob Macaroni Salad

Are you looking for a summer salad that is packed with flavor and a hit among your closest friends? This summer cob macaroni salad is sure to satisfy with its tasty ingredients and simple instructions.

You will need:

1 (16) oz jumbo elbow macaroni

(0.4) oz package dry Buttermilk Ranch Dressing mix

1 cup real mayonnaise1 1/2 cup buttermilk

2 cup rotisserie chicken, cubed

1/2 lb bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 pint cherry tomatoes

halved1 medium purple onion chopped

4 oz bleu cheese crumbles

3 large hard boiled eggs, peeled, diced or quartered

4 green onion, thinly sliced

salt & black pepper to taste

2 medium avocados, peeled and cubed

Directions:

Cook the pasta in salted water per the directions until al dente. Drain well.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry buttermilk ranch dressing, 1 cup mayo and 1 1/2 cup buttermilk. Set aside. (See Cook's note)

Mix the drained pasta with the dressing, cubed chicken, crumbled bacon, cherry tomatoes, chopped purple onion, diced eggs, bleu cheese crumbles and green onion. Save some bleu cheese, bacon and green onion for garnishing. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper to your taste.

Chill thoroughly. Add the diced avocado just before serving. Serves: Main dish (6-8) Side dish (12)

Cook's note: You may substitute 2 1/2 cup good quality prepared buttermilk Ranch dressing and omit the dry Buttermilk Dressing Mix mix, mayo and buttermilk, if desired.

Source: Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen