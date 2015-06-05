Perry County kicks off summer reading program - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Perry County kicks off summer reading program

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - The Perry County school district kicked off its summer reading program Friday.

The program is called, "Literacy Food for Thought," and organizers said it's all about encouraging students to read more this summer.

Students who live in the Perry County school district were eligible to sign up for the program.  

Curriculum Director Jasmine Smith said the program will benefit students preparing for the 3rd grade reading test called readergate.

"Our Superintendent sent out a message to parents at the beginning of the school year stressing the importance of reading, reading at home, reading to their children and spending time at home reading.  I think those efforts at home is what help make the strides and gains that we made in achievement for our children," Smith said.

Students who signed up for the program received a bag with books, and a box of food.  Organizers said they plan to continue the program next year.

Copyright 2015 WDAM.  All rights reserved. 

