Forecast: Hot and dry weekend ahead.

Sunny and hot today with highs in the lower 90's.

Mostly clear tonight with lows mainly in the mid to upper 60's.Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the lower to mid 90's.Sunday looks partly cloudy and hot with highs in the lower 90's.Rain chances return by Monday.

