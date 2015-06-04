Co-owner of Coop Deville explains racist Facebook post

Scott Brennan, co-owner of Coop Deville restaurant in Hattiesburg, is defending himself from a racist post on his Facebook page.The post said: “I hate n******. I wish they will all die and go to hell. Especially these mean black b****** with their million dollars hair due.”It was posted on May 31, but has since been taken down. Brennan said he would never make such racist remarks. He said he has friends of different races.“I employ them, I date them, I have them as roommates. I don't feel that way about people,” Brennan said.Brennan said he thinks an old friend who is angry with him hacked his Facebook page and posted the comment. Their relationship went sour after a bad business deal.“He has in the past posted some things on Facebook,” Brennan added.One of the co-owners of Coop Deville defended Brennan from the derogatory comments.“I've known this guy for 30 years," the co-owner said. "That's not his character. That's not him. Is he racist? No. Does he makes mistakes? Yes."Brennan said because of this ordeal, he has lost everything."I don't have a job anymore. I've lost my job, and I don't have a home. I have nothing,” Brennan said.Once the post was shared on Facebook, people were outraged and many vowed to never eat at Coop Deville restaurant again.