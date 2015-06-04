Forecast: Warm and dry weather to continue.

A generally warm to hot and mainly dry weather pattern is expected to persist in the Pine Belt through the weekend.





Highs most days will be in the upper 80's to lower 90's and lows mainly in the 60's to lower 70's.





The next chance for rain appears to be in the Monday through Wednesday time frame.





