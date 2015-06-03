June 3 forecast, plenty of sunshine for everyone

Good afternoon, everyone! Not much new to report. We are still mostly sunny, we are still dry, and we are still warm. High pressure is in control and because of that we are seeing just passing cumulus clouds and now big storms firing up.

Tomorrow, we will continue with mostly sunny, dry and warm conditions. The atmosphere won't be quite as "capped" as we were originally thinking, but we will still remain dry. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Same with Friday.

Saturday and Sunday look to be muggy and very warm. We may see a few storms try to fire in our southern counties with the extra heat and humidity, but generally speaking, we will remain dry. Highs will be in the mid 90s for some of us with dewpoints in the 70s.

We finally start to see another shot for rain show up by the middle of next week.