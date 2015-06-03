Forecast: Sunny and warm today.l - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Sunny and warm today.l

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
 We are looking at a very dry and warm to hot forecast that should last today into the weekend.


Highs today will be in the upper 80's and lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60's.

As the next several days go by temps will gradually warm into the lower 90's and lows will warm to  the lower 70's in most places.

The next chance for rain appears to be around next Monday.

