June 2 forecast, enjoy the sunshine

Good afternoon, everyone! We are looking at passing clouds and warm temperatures this afternoon. We will continue to see plenty of warmth in the coming days as we bounce between mostly sunny and mostly cloud conditions.

Tomorrow, after some patchy morning fog and a few clouds, we will get back into some sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Thursday, the atmosphere will be "capped" with plenty of sunshine, but I think we will see plenty of passing fair-weather cumulus clouds cruising around. Afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Friday, with a mostly sunny sky, we will top out in the low to mid 90s. The weekend will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s.