June 2 forecast, enjoy the sunshine

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Good afternoon, everyone! We are looking at passing clouds and warm temperatures this afternoon. We will continue to see plenty of warmth in the coming days as we bounce between mostly sunny and mostly cloud conditions.

Tomorrow, after some patchy morning fog and a few clouds, we will get back into some sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Thursday, the atmosphere will be "capped" with plenty of sunshine, but I think we will see plenty of passing fair-weather cumulus clouds cruising around. Afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Friday, with a mostly sunny sky, we will top out in the low to mid 90s. The weekend will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s.

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

  Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

  Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

