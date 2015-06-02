UPDATE: Boil water notice lifted for east Ellisville city limits

Areas in the city of Ellisville is under a boil water notice.

The boil water notice has been lifted for the east Ellisville area residents.

Ellisville water department officials said the city's water system has been cleared by the Mississippi Department of Health and Environmental Control. The lab results came back clear, and residents can safely use their water again.

According to city officials, a construction crew hit a 12 inch water line with a directional boring machine while working on South Ellisville State School Road East of Highway 11 on Saturday. The accident did not break the water line, but it did create a large hole.

