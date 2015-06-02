On this day in history - June 2nd, 1953

Elizabeth II is crowned the queen monarch of the United Kingdom.



Elizabeth's coronation was the first major international broadcast television event in history. Several prominent MP's were against the ceremony's broadcast, but Elizabeth overruled her advisers and personally ordered the presence of television cameras. So that Canadians could see the coronation on the day of the event, reels of film were flown across the Atlantic for re-broadcast.



The Archbishop of Canterbury gave Elizabeth the Coronation Oath inside Westminster Abbey. At three different moments when the Crown touched Elizabeth's head, the crowd in attendance yelled "God save the Queen!" Then a 21 gun salute was fired from the Tower of London.



That day acorns from Windsor Great Park and around Windsor Palace were shipped around the United Kingdom. They are today known as Coronation Oaks.



At 89 years old, Queen Elizabeth II is the oldest living monarch in the world.



