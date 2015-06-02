Forecast: Warm and dry day expected.

After a little patchy fog this morning look for a partly cloudy, warm and dry day with highs mainly in the mid to upper 80's.

Mostly clear and nice tonight with lows in the lower to mid 60's.It appears the rest of the week will be mainly dry with highs in the upper 80's to lower 90's by the time we reach Friday.At this time the most of the weekend looks mostly dry and hot with highs around 90.There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Sunday.

