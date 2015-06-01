Forecast: Warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms today.

After a foggy start to the day expect partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid 80's.

Partly cloudy and drier weather moves into the area tonight with lows in the lower to mid 60's.It appears that much of the week will be warm and dry with very little in the way of widespread shower and thunderstorms with temps gradually getting to around 90 by Saturday and Sunday

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather