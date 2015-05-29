Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy the next few days.

Typical early summer forecast to remain in place today through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80's and lows in the mid to upper 60's with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Little change is expected as we head into next week with highs remaining in the 80's and lows in the 60's with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather