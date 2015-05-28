KKK and LGBT advocacy group plan dueling protests over same sex marriage in Laurel

The United Dixie White Knights, an active chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, contacted the city of Laurel for a permit to hold a rally this summer at the Jones County Courthouse.

Brandiilyn Dear, a leader of a local LGBT advocacy group, said as soon as she learned of the protest, she began planning a counter-protest.

Seven on your side has learned that the Ku Klux Klan organization has not received their permit to hold the rally, however, Dear and other LGBT supporters said they plan to rally with or without them.

Residents in Laurel had mixed opinions about the possibility of dueling protests.

“There's too much protesting of stuff going on now days anyway, and it doesn't matter what it is, but people are trying to find something to protest against,” one resident said.

“I think every individual is subject to their own opinion and their own lifestyle, but then we have to remember that we have a higher power to answer to,” another resident added.

A group who opposes same sex marriage, and one who stands for it could possibly face off at a protest in Laurel later this summer.