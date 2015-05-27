Local Red Cross deploys volunteers to Texas following deadly flooding

Volunteers from the South Mississippi chapter of the American Red Cross have deployed volunteers to help with the cleanup following the flooding that devastated Texas and Oklahoma.

A state of emergency was declared in the affected area after rainfall caused deadly flood conditions.

Jay Huffstatler with the American Red Cross said South Mississippi is no stranger to the pain and devastation caused by natural disasters.

“Folks here know exactly what those individuals are going through right now so, if you can give a dollar, 10 dollars, 5 dollars, whatever you are able to give, we encourage you to do that," Huffstatler said.

Huffstatler said the organization is always looking for volunteers.

"If you're not able to give financially, we are also recruiting volunteers. We need volunteers to respond to disasters have every day as well as across the country."