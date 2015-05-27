Forecast: Keep the umbrella handy again today.

Another warm and humid day is on tap for the area with a good chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in low to mid 80's.

A few thunderstorms are expected in the early evening before diminishing overnight with lows in the upper 60's to right around 70.Another warm and humid day is forecast for Thursday with a good chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with highs again the in the 80's.The weekend looks warmer and drier.

