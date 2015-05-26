May 26 forecast, more storms then dry this weekend

Tomorrow we will see another round of rain push through the area. This time in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s ahead of the thunderstorms. Some storms tomorrow may pulse to severe levels, but widespread, organized severe weather isn't anticipated.
Watch out for heavy rain, gusty wind, frequent lightning and small hail with storms tomorrow. And while a tornado can't be ruled out tomorrow, it isn't a big concern. The winds from the surface to the mid-levels of the atmosphere don't look like they will support anything long-track or incredibly destructive. We will have some decent straight-line, non-tornadic winds in the strongest storms, though, given the amount of instability suggests by the latest model data.
Thursday we will continue to a chance for rain, though we should also see some extra sun. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. then we dry things out as we head into the weekend.
