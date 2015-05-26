On this day in history - May 26th, 1897

Bram Stoker's Dracula is published. Stoker wrote Dracula as an epistolary novel, a story told through the use of letters.



The plot involves the eponymous vampire Count Dracula bringing a British real estate agent to his Transylvanian castle so that Dracula can purchase land in England. Dracula arrives, bringing plague and infestation with him. A group of vigilantes led by Doctor van Helsing dispatch the vampire and save the life of young Mina Harker.



Dracula is remembered for creating the modern ideal of the vampire in culture. With Dracula, Stoker created an entire genre of horror in literature and film. Max Shreck would play a vampire modeled after Dracula in the German film Nosferatu in 1922; Bela Lugosi would play the title role in 1931's Dracula. Hammer Studios in Britain would continue to make films about vampires in the 1960's and 70's with Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing.



