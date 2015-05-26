Forecast: Another wet day expected.

Keep the umbrella handy for the next several days as we expect fairly good chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Highs today should be in the lower 80's.Tonight we have a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening followed by a decrease in the activity overnight with lows in the upper 60's.

