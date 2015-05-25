May 25 forecast, passing storms through Wednesday

Good afternoon, everyone! I hope you are enjoying your Memorial Day, how ever you choose to do so. We have a few scattered showers and storms across the area, but most of the strong-to-severe weather remains to our west. Most of the action wasn't able to get going today due to the storms that moved through earlier this morning tot he east.

For tomorrow, we will likely start the day with storms around 5am. A few rumbles of thunder and some heavy rain will likely accompany storms in the morning. As we get a little daytime heating, we will have to watch for some severe weather across our northern counties. The main concerns with storms in the afternoon will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. A tornado can't be ruled out, but the threat is pretty low.

Afternoon highs will be held in check by the cloud cover and passing storms. Most of the area won't make it out of the low 80s.

Wednesday we will see more sun and fewer storms, but will still have the threat for rain. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.

Finally on Thursday and toward the weekend we dry out, with mainly hit and miss afternoon storms. Highs around 90.