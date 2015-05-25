May 25 forecast, passing storms through Wednesday - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

May 25 forecast, passing storms through Wednesday

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Good afternoon, everyone! I hope you are enjoying your Memorial Day, how ever you choose to do so. We have a few scattered showers and storms across the area, but most of the strong-to-severe weather remains to our west. Most of the action wasn't able to get going today due to the storms that moved through earlier this morning tot he east.

For tomorrow, we will likely start the day with storms around 5am. A few rumbles of thunder and some heavy rain will likely accompany storms in the morning. As we get a little daytime heating, we will have to watch for some severe weather across our northern counties. The main concerns with storms in the afternoon will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. A tornado can't be ruled out, but the threat is pretty low.

Afternoon highs will be held in check by the cloud cover and passing storms. Most of the area won't make it out of the low 80s.

Wednesday we will see more sun and fewer storms, but will still have the threat for rain. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.

Finally on Thursday and toward the weekend we dry out, with mainly hit and miss afternoon storms. Highs around 90.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • breaking

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:29:44 GMT
    Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:52:14 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:48:43 GMT
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly