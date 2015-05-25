SLIDESHOW: Little known facts about Memorial Day - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SLIDESHOW: Little known facts about Memorial Day

SLIDESHOW: Little known facts about Memorial Day

Photo Source: AP Photo Source: AP
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, was deemed a federal holiday in 1971. It is a day to honor and remember those who have died while serving in the U.S. military. More than 1.2 million service men and women died in major U.S. wars between 1861 and 2014. 

View the slideshow to commemorate those who have fallen before us in service, including the Mississippi natives who died between 2001-2014. 

Source(s): The Memorial Day Foundation, icasualties.org, Department of Defense 

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly