William Carey holds second medical school commencement

Nearly 100 students graduated from William Carey University's school of Osteopathic Medicine Saturday.

Students received their doctor of osteopathic medicine degrees at the ceremony at Smith Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus.

Most of the graduates will do their residencies at medical institutions across the country.

"The thing that's thrilling is we had a 98 percent residency match which is above the national average for all medical schools. They have students going as far as mayo clinic, Tulane, Forrest General, University of Mississippi, California, New York, all over the country for residencies," President Tommy King said.

King said there are a lot of exciting things ahead for William Carey University like the launch of the school of physical therapy, which begins in the fall.

