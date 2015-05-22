May 22 forecast, holiday weekend will be half dry

Good afternoon, everyone! Quite the start to the Memorial Day weekend, isn't it? Today is gorgeous. Afternoon highs are around 80 and there are only a few clouds around. We lucked out, just up the road in Jackson they have been battling the cloud cover all day long.

For tomorrow, a mixture of sun and a few passing clouds. Afternoon highs will be around 90. We may see an isolated shower to the south or west, but a vast majority of us will stay dry. Sunday will be a different story. As we moisten up the atmosphere, we will likely see a few storms pop in the afternoon sun. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance for a storm. If a storm does develop, watch out for some heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning.

Memorial Day and Tuesday we will continue with a threat for rain with highs in the mid 80s.