Suspect sought in Jones County auto burglary

Police are looking for this male suspect in connection with an auto burglary. Photo source: Jones County Sheriff Department

Authorities are asking for assistance in identifying a subject wanted for questioning in connection with an auto burglary, according to the Jones County Sheriff Department.

Video surveillance captured the male's image.

If one has any information on the identity and whereabouts of this person of interest, contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at 601.425.3147 or call CRIME STOPPERS at 601.428.7867.

