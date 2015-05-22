On this day in history - May 22nd, 1992

The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson airs for the last time. Johnny Carson took over Tonight from Jack Paar in 1962 and hosted the show for thirty years.



The format Johnny introduced to Tonight became the standard template for modern late-night talk shows. Ed McMahon famously announced Johnny's arrival from behind the curtain with the iconic "Heeeeeere's Johnny!" Doc Severinsen became the bandleader of the NBC Orchestra in 1967. Doc occasionally filled in for Ed with announcing and co-hosting duties.



Johnny's final broadcast did not have any guests. The show ended with Johnny sitting on a stool performing a final monologue. In a tearful moment, Johnny thanked the nation for bringing him into its homes every night.



Dave Letterman said on his Late Show that every late-night talk show host owed their livelihood to Johnny Carson.



