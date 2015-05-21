Pine Belt schools receive 3rd grade reading test results

For the first time, third grades across the state were required to pass a reading test known as reader-gate.





The test was computerized and designed to determine if students have a basic level of reading skill. The results are in, and after the first round of testing, nearly 6000 students across the state may not advance to the fourth grade.



The students who didn't pass will get two more chances, but if students don't pass on the last try, they will be retained to the third grade.



The state said students had to meet a cut score of 926, but school officials didn't know the cut score until about a month ago.



Laurel school district superintendent Dr. Chuck Benigno said not having the cut score initially was frustrating to administrators.



“Were we really ready for it to be live because we didn't know the passing cut score,” Dr. Benigno said.



“We had a mark to reach and didn't know what that mark was,” Hattiesburg schools superintendent James Bacchus added.



Out of 420 state-wide, only 11 schools had a 100 percent passing rate. Nora Davis Magnet School In Laurel was one of those schools



“We were very pleased with Nora Davis. We've been saying for some time now that Nora Davis is a very unique and one of the top schools in Mississippi,” Dr. Benigno said.



The state average was 85 percent. Many schools in the Pine Belt exceeded that average while others fell short.



To see how your child performed click here.





Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.