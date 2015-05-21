Waynesboro woman arrested for embezzlement

A Waynesboro woman was arrested Thursday for embezzling approximately $76,000 from a local business.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Dollie Ann Chioco was arrested without incident and incarcerated at the Wayne County Detention Center.

Police said Chioco confessed to taking the money and also admitted to embezzling a large amount of money from another location.

