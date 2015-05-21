Forecast: A few strong storms possible.

Another warm day is on tap for the Pine Belt with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80's. Some of the storms may be strong to severe.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower to mid 60's.20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 8

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather