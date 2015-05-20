Waynesboro man allegedly breaks into home, steals car

James Early Cooley Jr., 31 was arrested and charged with residential burglary and motor vehicle theft.

A Waynesboro man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, James Early Cooley Jr., 31, allegedly broke into a residence and stole the keys of one of the vehicles, and then stole a vehicle from the residence and fled the area.

Police said Cooley was spotted in the city of Meridian and taken into custody.

Police said Cooley went before a judge and his bond was set at $30,000 each on the two felony charges.

Authorities said Cooley is currently on parole with MDOC and his parole has been revoked due to the felony offenses.

