Domestic violence suspect caught by police in Waynesboro

A Waynesboro man wanted on a domestic violence charge was arrested Monday.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Charles Dwight Gardner, 45 allegedly assaulted his wife and fled the area.

Authorities said Gardner went before a judge for his initial appearance and bond was set along with a no contact protection order against Gardner barring him from any type of contact with the victim.

Police said, once bond was set, Gardner was transported to the Wayne County Detention Center and booked on the charge and bonded out.

