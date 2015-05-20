May 20 forecast, storms today, sun this weekend

Good afternoon, everyone! We have a broken line of storms moving through the area as I write this. Nothing severe, but some of the storms are packing some frequent lightning and gusty wind. And as always, watch out for some pretty heavy rain.

Tomorrow the weak front that is causing these storms to develop will sag just south of the area. It looks like it will still be the focal point for a few storms for us, but most of the action will remain to our south and out in the gulf. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s again.

Friday is the start of a brief drying trend. Outside of a renegade storm, a vast majority of us will be dry and warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Same goes, Saturday, with highs again approaching the upper 80s to around 90.

Sunday we may see a few storms before better rain chances arrive early next week.