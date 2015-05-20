Forecast: Warm with a few thunderstorms today.

Partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80's.





Partly cloudy overnight with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm mainly in the evening with lows in the mid to upper 60's.





Better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with highs in the mid 80's.





Warm and drier weather is forecast for Friday and Saturday with only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80's.





