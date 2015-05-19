May 19 forecast, warm weekend ahead

Good afternoon, everyone! Looks like a warm and mostly dry afternoon. We will likely see a few isolated storms, but nothing as widespread as yesterday. Afternoon highs will glide into the mid 80s.

If a storm does develop near you, watch out for heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning.

Tomorrow, we will see almost a repeat performance from Mother Nature. A few isolated storms may cruise by our northern counties, but nothing severe is anticipated. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler again Thursday with better chances for rain. Then the Friday, Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry with highs around 90.