Forecast: Warm day ahead.

Another warm day is expected for the Pine Belt with highs in the mid to upper 80's with a few mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy and rather humid overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60's.Warm again on Wednesday with a few mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs mainly in the upper 80's.

