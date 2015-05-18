May 18 forecast, weekend looks nice after stormy midweek - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

May 18 forecast, weekend looks nice after stormy midweek

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
 While it is a relatively soggy go-of-it today, it looks like things will be drying out as we head toward the weekend with a few chances for rain here and there.

Tomorrow, we will see another round of afternoon storms possible. Nothing quite as widespread as today, but a few storms can't be ruled out given the amount of daytime heating we will see and the amount of moisture we'll have in the air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Wednesday should be pretty dry for most of us outside of a renegade storm that may develop. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s for most of us.

Thursday as a lingering front sags across the area, we will see better chances for a few storms, again. Highs in the mid 80s with more in the way of cloud cover.

Then we clear things out in time for the weekend.

