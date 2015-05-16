Hundreds gather to bid farewell to Officer Liquori Tate

In a service fit only for a hero, hundreds gathered at West Point Baptist Church in Hattiesburg to pay tribute to the life of Officer Liquori Tate.

"The city of Hattiesburg and the great state of Mississipi has suffered the loss of one of our very own. A family member and protector and defender our constitution," Mayor Johnny Dupree read from a resolution from Washington.

Tate's uncle Pastor Vern Ross said Tate was known to many as CoCo, a man of faith, and one who cherished his family.

"Coco was quiet, Coco was simple, Coco was loving," Pastor Ross added.

Officer Tate's mom Youlander Ross said he always had dreams of becoming a police officer. That dream came true in June of 2014 when he was sworn into the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Officer Tate was killed along with Officer Benjamin Deen during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on May 9.

The funeral service was a celebration of a young life cut short. Pastor Marcus Cathey said that "it was a significant life."

Officer Tate's posting on facebook was on printed in his obituary, and it said, "Life is too short, so if I die today, I'm happy how my life turned out. And I'm happy that I had a chance to meet the people that I met, and I enjoyed every moment that I spent with each and every one of them. That's my word."

