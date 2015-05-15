May 15 forecast, stray storms stick around this weekend - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

May 15 forecast, stray storms stick around this weekend

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
 Afternoon storms continue to rumble along from south to north across the area. The National Weather Service has issued a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, but most of the storms remain below severe limits.

As we head past sunset, we will lose a bulk of the showers and storms.

Tomorrow will be an encore performance. We will have widely scattered showers and storms. Latest model guidance wants to kick storms into gear around 10am and keep them moving around through 8pm. I have a feeling if we stay as clouded over as models suggest it may hamper our chances at an earlier storm initiation.

Afternoon highs will be held in check by the cloud cover tomorrow. We will only reach the low 80s.

Sunday we will see more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A few passing showers can't be ruled out, but storms won't be as widespread as Saturday. 

