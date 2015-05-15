Laurel Police Department honors fallen officers at memorial - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel Police Department honors fallen officers at memorial

The Laurel Police Department held a Peace Officer's Memorial Ceremony Friday to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Prior to the ceremony, law enforcement officers from around the area conducted a memorial procession  through downtown Laurel to honor fallen Hattiesburg Police Department Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate.

The ceremony featured guest speaker, Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson.  The ceremony included the laying of the reef, a moment of silence and taps.

Chief Tyrone Stewart said this year's ceremony took on new meaning following the tragic deaths of two Hattiesburg Police Department officers.

“The Hattiesburg Police Department is in our thoughts and prayers. They are hurting, and when they are hurting we are hurting,” Chief Stewart said.

“They're our friends, they're our neighbor and they risk their lives over and over so that the rest of us can live in a civilized society.  Today is just a time to honor the memory of those who have been lost,” Judge Williamson added.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

