Forecast: Thunderstorms this afternoon.

Looks like a rather wet period over the next several days as we head into the weekend.

Good chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers for today, Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80's and lows in the upper 60's to around 70.Rain chances will stay rather high for Monday as well but hopefully a little drier air can make it into the area sometimes early next week

