May 14 forecast, storms may affect weekend plans - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

May 14 forecast, storms may affect weekend plans

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
With the added high clouds today, we were able to hold off most of the showers and storms. In fact through most of the day a vast majority of the area escaped any rain.

As we move through the last remain hours of daylight, we will start to squeeze out a few storms, though, so watch out for some moderate to heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty wind with any storm that does develop.

Tomorrow, we will see some extra sunshine and that means some extra showers and storms. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday looks to be the wildcard. Depending on a few factors, we may see a few stronger storms develop. Right now it looks like the area won't have to worry about "severe" weather but storms pay pack some pretty heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail and frequent lightning. Highs will be back in the mid 80s.

Sunday looks to be a bit drier as we will be out ahead of the next cold front still. A few passing showers and storms, but coverage shouldn't be as widespread. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

