Visitation held in Hattiesburg for Officer Benjamin Deen

Hundreds of friends and loved ones gathered at Temple Baptist Church's west campus in Hattiesburg to pay respects to Officer Benjamin Deen.

Officer Deen was killed alongside Officer Liquori Tate in a shooting Saturday.

A number of state law enforcement members and dignitaries were also in attendance.

Officer Deen is survived by his wife, Robin Deen, two children and his parents.

Pastor Dwayne Higgason will deliver the eulogy at the funeral service Thursday. He said his message will be one of hope.

"We're told in the bible in the new testament that we grieve, but we grieve in hope, and officer dean lived in hope. Officer tate lived in hope. They got up every morning and worked for a better Hattiesburg and as we say goodbye to these men and as we honor and remember them, we grieve, but we grieve in the hope that we can still build a better tomorrow and continue the legacy that they've started," Pastor Higgason said.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Baptist Church Thursday at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at Military Baptist Church.

