May 13 forecast, summer-like storms possible through Sunday - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

May 13 forecast, summer-like storms possible through Sunday

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Good afternoon, everyone! We're starting to se some extra cirrus clouds drifting in from the southwest this afternoon. Putting a nice veil on the atmosphere. Still looks like we will escape any chance for rain.

Tomorrow, we will see a better shot for some showers. Afternoon highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80s. Afternoon storms look possible, especially in our western counties. Rain chances look to sit around 40 percent. Places like Tylertown, Columbia, Prentiss, and Monticello and points in between look to have the best bet to see some rain.

Friday will be a repeat performance, the only difference is that everyone looks to be fair game for some afternoon storms. No one area will have a better chance over another. Highs will be a bit cooler due to some extra cloud cover, only managing the mid 80s.

This weekend we will increase the moisture at the surface which means higher humidity and continued chances for afternoon summer-like storms. Looks like better chances for rain on Saturday than Sunday. Highs in the mid 80s.

