Boil water notice issued for Laurel areas

Areas in the city of Laurel is under a boil water notice.

United Water of Laurel has announced a boil water notice.

Department officials said the notice has been issued for the following areas: University Dr. from Cherry Lane to Mar-Ree Dr., Briar Creek Subdivision, Collage Dr., Harvard Dr., Yale Dr., Milsaps Dr., State Street., Oxford Dr., Tower Dr., Jeffery Dr., Sunrise Dr., Timberlane Dr., Rolling Hills Dr., Heatherwood Dr.

According to a news release, the boil water notice is a result of city workers making line repairs.

An estimated 285 businesses and homes are affected by this notice.

