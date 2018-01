Escorts from Trail of honor make donation to Hattiesburg Police

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

The trail of honor made a stop in Hattiesburg Wednesday.Members of the Run for the Wall organization picked up the Vietnam Traveling Wall in Wiggins and made a stop in the parking lot of Marvin's Building Material in Hattiesburg.A Medal of Honor recipient led the way as more than 100 bikers escorted the wall to Jackson.The wall is a tribute to American veterans. Before the members left town, they made a donation to the Hattiesburg Police Department in honor of the two fallen police officers.“The tragedy that happened last weekend, it touches all of us. So we got together an offering this morning and we collected over 1,050 dollars that we gave as a love offering to the legacy foundation,”Mcelroy said.Lt . Jon Traxler thanked the organization for their support and generosity.“This definitely shows that no matter where the people are from, they all have us in their thoughts and prayers. They definitely want to reach out to the family and do something special for the family and we really appreciate that,” Lt. Traxler said.There are more than 58,000 names on the wall.