Hattiesburg school district announces new summer reading initiative

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

This is a press release from the Hattiesburg Public School District:

Hattiesburg Public School District has some new things planned to support summer reading across the district.

We are unveiling Little Free Libraries at each of our elementary schools AND NR Burger Middle School. These will be available to students all summer long with books to borrow and activities to help keep kids engaged with some educational activity as well.

HPSD will also be opening the libraries at Grace Christian and Rowan on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 2pm from June 9 through July 2.

Students from all HPSD schools can come to either the library to read, to use resources and computers, to participate in reading centered activities and to check out books.

Grace Christian also serves as one of the Summer Nutrition Sites, so students can come each lunch with us and then check out what's happening in the library.

The Summer Nutrition Program offers free breakfast and lunch to all children (age 18 or younger) in the city of Hattiesburg (not just HPSD students).

There is no paperwork or forms required to participate in the program. Breakfast and Lunch are served each weekday from June 1 through July 17.

Our K-2 Out to Sea Summer Program will also be housed at Grace Christian Elementary.

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
