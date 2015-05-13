Hattiesburg school district announces new summer reading initiative

This is a press release from the Hattiesburg Public School District:

Hattiesburg Public School District has some new things planned to support summer reading across the district.

We are unveiling Little Free Libraries at each of our elementary schools AND NR Burger Middle School. These will be available to students all summer long with books to borrow and activities to help keep kids engaged with some educational activity as well.

HPSD will also be opening the libraries at Grace Christian and Rowan on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 2pm from June 9 through July 2.

Students from all HPSD schools can come to either the library to read, to use resources and computers, to participate in reading centered activities and to check out books.

Grace Christian also serves as one of the Summer Nutrition Sites, so students can come each lunch with us and then check out what's happening in the library.

The Summer Nutrition Program offers free breakfast and lunch to all children (age 18 or younger) in the city of Hattiesburg (not just HPSD students).

There is no paperwork or forms required to participate in the program. Breakfast and Lunch are served each weekday from June 1 through July 17.

Our K-2 Out to Sea Summer Program will also be housed at Grace Christian Elementary.