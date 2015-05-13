Forecast: Looking much drier today.

Mostly sunny today with only a very slight chance for a shower with highs in the mid 80's





Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the mid 60's





30% chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80's.





Better rain chances return by Friday.





